Lane Kiffin Tests Positive for COVID-19, Out for Ole Miss vs. Louisville

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin announced Saturday he's tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the Rebels' season-opening game Monday against Louisville.

The program hasn't announced who will serve as interim coach for the Cardinals matchup, which will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Kiffin announced in early August that Ole Miss reached a 100 percent COVID-19 vaccination rate among its players and staff.

The Rebels' second-year coach explained on MSNBC's Morning Joe (via Jacob Gallant of WTVY) it was a player-led effort to maximize their chances of staying available for the 2021 season.

"At the end of the day, the leaders on the team, the players, bringing everyone together to show them how important that was," Kiffin said. "... It got to a point where, are we going to let other players potentially be out, be at school, be at dinner and bring this virus in a few days before a game?"

It represents a major competitive advantage, as SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in July teams that crossed an 85 percent vaccination threshold wouldn't face as stringent COVID-19 protocols, giving them less chance to find themselves in a situation where positive tests would lead to a forfeit.

Ole Miss is looking to take a step forward in 2021 after posting a 5-5 record in Kiffin's first season, including a win over Indiana in the Outback Bowl.

The Rebels were ranked No. 25 in the preseason Coaches Poll and finished 27th in voting for the Associated Press poll.

Ole Miss has a short turnaround after Monday's clash with Louisville, as its back in action next Saturday when it welcomes Austin Peay to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

If Kiffin isn't cleared in time for the home opener, his next chance to return would come Sept. 18 when the Rebels host Tulane.