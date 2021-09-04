Spencer Rattler, No. 2 Oklahoma Fend Off Tulane in Thrilling Season Opener

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Heisman Trophy hopeful Spencer Rattler threw for over 300 yards Saturday to help No. 2 Oklahoma escape with a season-opening 40-35 victory over Tulane at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman.

The Sooners, who are aiming to win the program's first national championship since 2000, were supposed to start the campaign with a road game against the Green Wave, but the contest was moved to OU's campus because of Hurricane Ida's impact on New Orleans.

It's the fifth straight year Oklahoma has opened its season with a win.

Key Game Stats

QB Spencer Rattler (OU): 30-of-39 for 304 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT; rushing TD

QB Michael Pratt (TU): 27-of-44 for 296 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT; rushing TD

RB Kennedy Brooks (OU): 14 carries for 87 yards, 1 TD

RB Cameron Carroll (TU): 50 total yards, 2 TD

WR Jaetavian Toles (TU): 57 total yards, 1 TD

WR Marvin Mims (OU): 5 catches for 117 yards

WR Mario Williams (OU): 6 catchers for 37 yards, 1 TD

Rattler, OU Face Plenty of Room for Improvement After Narrow Win

Oklahoma overcame a sluggish start—Tulane led 14-7 late in the first quarter, and the game remained tied until five minutes into the second period—to pick up the victory and avoid putting itself in a must-win situation for the remainder of the regular season, and that's all that truly matters in Week 1.

That said, it was far from the most efficient performance for Lincoln Riley's group in a game that still hung in the balance late in the fourth quarter.

Rattler was playing pitch-and-catch with his receivers against an overmatched Tulane secondary for much of the game, but in situations where he was forced to throw in to coverage he sailed several throws over the heads of his targets. His first interception came on an attempt into triple coverage down the field.

Oklahoma also failed to take advantage of back-to-back fumbles by Green Wave quarterback Michael Pratt in the second quarter. It set the Sooners up with dream field position in opposing territory both times, including once at the Tulane 11, but they only came away with a pair of field goals. They must convert those chances against better teams.

The OU defense really toughened up after the first quarter, but even it has some teaching points after allowing touchdown drives of 55 and 75 yards the first two times Tulane had the ball. It also appeared to tire in the second half to leave the door open for a comeback.

That's not to say there weren't plenty of positives for the Sooners in the win.

Rattler was terrific when given time to stand tall in the pocket to deliver strikes, including a 50-yard connection with Marvin Mims that was initially called a touchdown before being reversed on review because the sophomore receiver stepped out of bounds at the two.

Running back Kennedy Brooks looked fresh and primed for a big year after opting out of the 2020 campaign. He helped seal the win in the final two minutes after a Tulane rally.

The defensive front seven was able to wear down the Tulane offensive line to create constant pressure and set the stage for OU's 23-0 second quarter.

Kicker Gabe Brkic was also among the standouts with four field goals, highlighted by three from beyond 50 yards.

Oklahoma has championship-level expectations, however, and it takes nearly flawless football come playoff time in order to reach that potential. Few programs know that better than OU, which has reached the CFP three times in the past four years but failed to advance beyond the semifinals.

Saturday's win was a first step in the 12-week regular-season journey for the Sooners. They got the win, but there's plenty of work to do and errors to iron out in the months ahead as they pursue the title.

What's Next?

Oklahoma is back in action next Saturday when it hosts FCS opponent Western Carolina. It marks the second of four straight home games to open the season for the Sooners.

The Green Wave were also scheduled to play at home next Saturday against Morgan State. That game has been changed to a neutral-site contest at Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama.