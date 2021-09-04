Sam Howell, No. 10 UNC Upset by Unranked Virginia Tech in Season Opener

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Virginia Tech delivered the first major upset of the 2021 college football season, knocking off No. 10 North Carolina 17-10 on Friday in an ACC Coastal battle at Lane Stadium.

Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell entered the night as a Heisman Trophy favorite and delivered a dud in his season opener. The junior completed 17 of 32 passes for 208 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions, the last of which turned the ball over to VT with 37 seconds left in regulation.

Hokies QB Braxton Burmeister went 12-of-19 for 169 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Virginia Tech's first home win against an AP Top 10 team since 2009. He added 53 yards on nine carries with another score.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.