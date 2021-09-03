Former Patriots WR David Patten Dies at Age 47

Owen C. Shaw/Getty Images

Former NFL wide receiver David Patten died Thursday at the age of 47.

Per Lou Bezjak of The State, Patten's agent, Sam Gordon, confirmed the news on Friday.

The cause of death has not been revealed.

Richard Seymour, one of Patten's former teammates with the New England Patriots, paid tribute to him on Twitter:

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick issued a statement about Patten through the team's official website:

"It breaks my heart to hear of David's tragic passing at such a young age. I am grateful to have coached David. He is an essential person and player in Patriots history, without whom we would not have been Super Bowl champions. I especially appreciate David for his professional journey. As much as anyone, David epitomized the unheralded, self-made player who defied enormous odds to not only earn a job in the NFL but to become a key player on multiple championship teams. I can speak for anyone who had the pleasure to be around David that his work ethic, positive energy and character were elite. My deepest condolences are with his family and loved ones."

A graduate of Western Carolina, Patten wasn't selected in the 1996 NFL draft. He began his professional career in the Arena Football League as a member of the Albany Firebirds.

Patten's NFL career began in 1997 when he was signed by the New York Giants. The South Carolina native spent three years with the team before going to the Cleveland Browns in 2000.

The Patriots signed Patten as a free agent prior to the 2001 season. He was instrumental in their first playoff run, catching touchdown passes in the AFC Championship Game and Super Bowl.

Patten won three Super Bowl titles with New England in 2001, 2003 and 2004. He also spent time with the Washington Football Team and New Orleans Saints.

After retiring from the NFL in 2010, Patten moved into the coaching ranks. He was going to enter his ninth season as an assistant coach at Western Carolina.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

In 12 NFL seasons, Patten caught 324 passes for 4,715 yards and 24 touchdowns. He also had 260 yards and two touchdowns in seven playoff games.