Ryan Day Told C.J. Stroud to 'Keep Swinging' amid OSU's Early Struggles vs. Minnesota

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day told quarterback C.J. Stroud to "keep swinging" despite the Buckeyes offense's struggles en route to a 14-10 halftime deficit against Minnesota on Thursday night.

"He and I had a conversation early on that we're going to keep swinging, no matter what happens, and we're not going to play close to the vest," Day told reporters. "That's not the way we do it here. And he responded, but I really think it was the guys around him."

Stroud found a rhythm with four touchdown passes in the second half to lead OSU to a 45-31 comeback victory over the Golden Gophers in the season opener.

The redshirt freshman won a quarterback competition against Jack Miller and Kyle McCord for the opportunity to replace Justin Fields, who left some big shoes to fill after tallying 78 touchdowns (63 passing and 15 rushing) in 22 games across two years as the Buckeyes' starter before joining the Chicago Bears as a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Ohio State got off to a promising start Thursday, as its first drive ended with a 71-yard touchdown run by Miyan Williams. The second drive stalled out in the red zone, leading to a field goal, and its final two drives of the half were an interception and a three-and-out.

The offense was far more efficient in the second half with four touchdowns and a final drive that ran out the final four minutes on the clock to end Minnesota's comeback hopes.

Stroud completed 13 of his 22 throws for 294 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. He added 13 rushing yards on three carries.

"In the first half, my mind wasn't right, I was kind of all over the place," Stroud said. "I talked to my teammates, praying a lot, trying to lock back in. I don't feel like I did terrible, but I definitely do as best as I could."

He added: "Coach Day, he told me no matter how I'm playing, good or bad, he has trust in me. He believes in me."

That trust paid off as Ohio State, the fourth-ranked team in the country entering the campaign, pushed aside the Golden Gophers' upset bid.

Going through a quarterback change always comes with some growing pains, but OSU's switch is further complicated by its difficult schedule right out of the gate with a Big Ten road game against Minnesota followed by next week's clash with No. 11 Oregon at The Horseshoe.

The Buckeyes are likely going to need a more complete, four-quarter effort offensively to take down the Ducks. The good news is the unit should be riding a wave of momentum after its strong performance in the second half Thursday.

On an individual level, if Stroud ends up in the Heisman Trophy conversation at season's end, his four-touchdown half against Minnesota will likely be what jump-started his resume.