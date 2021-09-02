Ben Simmons Trade Rumors: Damian Lillard's Fit with 76ers Star Questioned by Blazers

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Now that Ben Simmons has reportedly made it known that he wants to leave the Philadelphia 76ers, the Portland Trail Blazers have often come up as a potential landing spot because of the current tightrope they appear to be walking with Damian Lillard.

Per Aaron Fentress of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Blazers aren't keen on adding Simmons in a potential swap for CJ McCollum because "they are not sure how well Simmons and Lillard would fit together."

