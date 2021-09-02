Ben Simmons Trade Rumors: Talks with Warriors Have 'Never Even Really Been Alive'

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

You can likely count out the Golden State Warriors as a potential trade destination for Ben Simmons.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported talks between the Warriors and Sixers have "never even really been alive."

Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey reportedly contacted the Warriors earlier this offseason and asked for Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman, the seventh and 14th overall picks in the 2021 NBA draft and two future first-round picks for Simmons. Golden State quickly declined, and there have been no substantial talks since.

The Sixers have spent most of the offseason shopping Simmons without finding a trade to their liking. Simmons went on the offensive last week, telling Morey, general manager Elton Brand, head coach Doc Rivers and co-managing partner Josh Harris that he wants a trade and has no intention of reporting to training camp, per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

"Think about three months ago when the Sixers are willing to give up Ben Simmons. You are like, 'Let's see what we have to do to get him,'" a Western Conference executive told Pompey. "Now, the difference is Ben Simmons says he refuses to play for the Sixers. He wants to go to three California teams. There's so much bad blood between him and the team."

The three California teams presumably include the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors, with the Sacramento Kings being the odd team out. Golden State stands out as the best potential fit of Simmons' preferred destination, as neither the Clippers nor the Lakers have much to offer in terms of trade assets.

With that said, Morey has set a high price for Simmons, a 25-year-old three-time All-Star who is coming off a season where he finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting. While his value around the NBA is at its nadir after a ghastly playoff performance, Simmons is a great regular-season player who is currently being undervalued.

A smart team should scoop him up at a discount and hope the change of scenery allows him to flourish.