Bobby Bowden to Be Honored by FSU With Helmet Tribute, Field Logo, More

Florida State University will celebrate late coach Bobby Bowden with an on-field logo, a helmet decal and a patch on the polo shirts worn by coaches this season.

The university announced the tributes Wednesday. They will begin when the Seminoles kick off their 2021 season Sunday against Notre Dame.

A logo featuring Bowden's iconic hat and signature will be on each 25-yard line, and players' helmet bumpers will depict the signature. The polo patches will feature the helmet and signature logo as well.

Bowden presided over Florida State's football program from 1976 to 2009, winning two national championships and 12 ACC crowns. He left the program with a 315-98-4 record and is the second-winningest FBS coach in history, behind only Joe Paterno (409-136-3).

Bowden died earlier this month of pancreatic cancer. He was 91.