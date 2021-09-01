Jackson State QB Shedeur Sanders, Son of Deion, Signs NIL Deal with Beats by Dre

AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders, son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, has signed a name, image and likeness deal with Beats by Dre.

The company announced Sanders' signing on Twitter:

Per Lindsay Kimble of PEOPLE, Sanders is the first college athlete to be signed as a brand ambassador for Beats by Dre.

Sanders was a high-profile recruit coming out of Trinity Christian School this year. He was rated as a 4-star prospect and No. 25 overall quarterback in the 2021 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

After initially committing to Florida Atlantic, Sanders had a change of heart. The 19-year-old announced in November that he would be attending Jackson State to play for his father.

Deion Sanders was hired by Jackson State in September 2020. The eight-time All-Pro cornerback went 4-3 in his first season with the Tigers.

Shedeur Sanders is the highest-ranked signee in Jackson State history. He is expected to be the team's starting quarterback in the season opener on Sunday against Florida A&M.

Sanders is one of several players on the Tigers who will benefit from the new NIL rules this season. Defensive end Antwan Owens is believed to be the student athlete who signed the first NIL deal on July 1.

A total of five Jackson State players, including Owens, have an endorsement deal with Three Kings Grooming.