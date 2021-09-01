Report: Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M Agree to New Contract Worth $9M Per Year

AP Photo/Butch Dill, File

Texas A&M is reportedly taking steps to make sure head football coach Jimbo Fisher stays put for the foreseeable future.

According to Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle, the SEC school will add three years to his contract and pay him approximately $9 million annually. He had seven years remaining and was set to make $7.5 million annually prior to this three-year extension.

Zwerneman noted Texas A&M's regents are expected to approve the new contract "easily," which will put Fisher behind only Alabama's Nick Saban ($10.6 million annually through the 2028 campaign) in yearly pay among college football coaches.

It is not particularly surprising that the Aggies want to keep Fisher in place.

After all, they went 9-1 last season with their lone loss coming to the eventual national champion Crimson Tide. They just missed out on the College Football Playoff, and their No. 4 ranking in the final Associated Press poll was their highest finish since they won the title in 1939.

Fisher is 26-10 in three seasons at the helm and is a perfect 3-0 in bowl games. He led Texas A&M to a 41-27 victory over North Carolina in last season's Orange Bowl.

Success is nothing new for the 55-year-old, who was 83-23 in eight seasons at Florida State prior to joining the Aggies.

He won a national championship with the Seminoles during the 2013 campaign, which was the final year of the BCS system before the current College Football Playoff was put in place. Florida State reached the first CFP under Fisher as well, although it lost in the national semifinals to Oregon.

Texas A&M is well positioned to compete for a playoff spot again this season and starts the year No. 6 in the AP rankings. It also doesn't have to play Florida or Georgia in crossover games with the SEC East, although another showdown with Alabama looms.

Fisher has also found success on the recruiting trail with the No. 8 class in the country in 2021 and the current No. 9 group for 2022, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

If he continues to recruit at such a high level, Texas A&M will likely remain competitive even in the daunting SEC throughout his contract.