Vince Young Tops Reggie Bush in Madden 22 'Campus Legends' Showdown

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Vince Young beat USC again.

The former Texas Longhorns superstar and NFL quarterback beat Reggie Bush in a Madden 22 "Campus Legends" rematch of the famous 2006 Rose Bowl, 7-0.

This iteration of the rivalry wasn't quite as exciting as Texas' original 41-38 win over USC. Young famously scurried into the end zone with just 19 seconds remaining to give Texas the victory in arguably the greatest game in college football history. Instead, Young won the Madden version with a fourth-quarter bomb to wideout Roy Williams:

The game featured many of the best players from each school's history, including Marcus Allen, Earl Campbell, Lynn Swann and Ronnie Lott.

And, of course, it was no surprise that Bush built his offense around getting himself the ball out of the backfield.

But in the end, Young had himself the last laugh, once again at USC's expense.