Wisconsin Dismisses RB Loyal Crawford After Dorm Altercation with Antwan Roberts

Patrick S. Blood/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Wisconsin Badgers will be without multiple running backs when they take on Penn State in Saturday's season opener.

Evan Flood of 247Sports noted the Big Ten program announced it dismissed running back Loyal Crawford from the team and suspended running back Antwan Roberts following an altercation in a residence hall.

Crawford responded to the announcement on Twitter with his own message (since deleted) and said, "I was treated so unfairly in all of this. I want everyone to know that. They didn't even want to hear my side. he literally broke into my dorm room and tried to jump me while I was sitting on the couch with my back turned to him he started it all."

Michael Hogan of 247Sports reported a UW-Madison Police spokesperson said a physical altercation happened on Aug. 22 and Crawford was cited for disorderly conduct and disorderly conduct while armed because he had a knife.

The police spokesperson said there were only minor injuries that were not related to the knife.

Crawford was a 3-star prospect in Wisconsin's 2021 recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings. Roberts was also a 3-star prospect in the same class.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Drew Hamm of SB Nation noted neither running back was expected to be a key piece of Wisconsin's offense this season.