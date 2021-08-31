Everson Griffen Released by Vikings 8 Days After Returning to Minnesota

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Defensive end Everson Griffen won't have to spend much time worrying about how he'll patch things up with Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins anymore.

The Vikings waived the veteran on Tuesday as final roster cuts came down. According to Ben Boessling of the Star Tribune, Minnesota could bring the 33-year-old back as part of the practice squad.

Griffen made waves last season after tweeting—and subsequently deleting—disparaging comments about Cousins in Minnesota. After signing with the team on Aug. 23, he said he would try to clear the air and apologized for his actions.

That appears less relevant now that he's looking for a new job.

ESPN's Courtney Cronin reported the Vikings "want and expect to bring [Griffen] back." With a number of procedural moves yet to be completed before Week 1, Griffen may just be temporarily losing his roster spot.

Either way, it's a rough look for a 12-year veteran who spent his first 10 seasons on the Vikings defensive line.

In 14 games split evenly with the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions last season, Griffen compiled 33 total tackles with six sacks and four pass deflections.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Just how much he can add to a Vikings defense that finished in the bottom fourth of the league last year (393.3 yards allowed per game, 29.7 points allowed per game) remains to be seen. Given the club was willing to expose him as a free agent as final cuts were handed down says plenty.

The latest chapter of Griffen's time in Minnesota is already off to a rocky start.