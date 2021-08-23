Everson Griffen to Apologize For Kirk Cousins Tweets After Signing Vikings Contract

AP Photo/Gerry Broome

Defensive end Everson Griffen is back on the Minnesota Vikings, which means the defensive line will have a familiar face and veteran leader this season.

It could also mean some awkward initial interactions with the team's quarterback.

Griffen held a press conference after the Vikings announced they signed him on Monday and told reporters he plans on apologizing to Kirk Cousins after posting and deleting critical tweets about the signal-caller in January.

"I'm just going to talk to Kirk and apologize to him and have a man-to-man conversation and we're going to leave it like that," he said.

