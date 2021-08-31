Nebraska Extends Football Sellout Streak as Donors Buy Out Fordham Tickets for Kids

AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt

Nebraska may be coming off a season-opening loss to Illinois and just 12-21 under head coach Scott Frost, but Saturday's game against Fordham will be a sellout.

Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts announced Tuesday that "two generous donors" purchased the remainder of the tickets for the game at Memorial Stadium to give underserved children the opportunity to attend:

"We had two generous donors come forward and purchase the remaining tickets for the home opener so that we could provide those tickets to young people throughout the state.

"These donors have a strong commitment to Nebraska Athletics and understand our history and tradition. They also have a desire for young people, who may not otherwise have the opportunity, to experience a Nebraska Football game day at Memorial Stadium."

That means Saturday's game will be the 376th consecutive sellout at Memorial Stadium, which Nick Bromberg of Yahoo Sports pointed out is the longest active streak in college football.

The streak may be in jeopardy, though, if the Cornhuskers continue to struggle—and that seems likely with games remaining against Oklahoma, Ohio State, Wisconsin and Iowa.