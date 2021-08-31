Roy Johnson Fired as Bishop Sycamore Coach After Controversial Game Against IMG

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Amid the fallout from Sunday's controversial high school football game against IMG Academy, Roy Johnson has been fired as Bishop Sycamore's head coach.

Bishop Sycamore founder Andre Peterson told Chris Bumbaca of USA Today that Johnson was no longer with the program.

Sunday's game on ESPN was supposed to be a showdown between two of elite high school programs in the country.

Instead, IMG Academy cruised to an easy 58-0 victory. Anish Shroff, who called the game for the network, said on the air how Bishop Sycamore wound up getting on television.

“Bishop Sycamore told us they had a number of Division I prospects on their roster,” Shroff said (h/t Jason Frakes of the Louisville Courier Journal). “To be frank, a lot of that we could not verify.”

Shroff also took to Twitter to address the situation in response to a fan comment:

Per Chris Easterling of The Independent, Bishop Sycamore is "an online-only charter school, with the non-OHSAA-affiliated football program serving as its most public face."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Bishop Sycamore played a game on Friday night, against Sto-Rox High School in Pennsylvania, before taking on IMG two days later.

ESPN said in a statement that Paragon, the company that finds the best high school football matchups and schedules them for the network, "will take steps to prevent this kind of situation from happening moving forward."

Per MaxPreps, Bishop Sycamore has lost eight straight games dating back to last year and was outscored 227-42 in six games during the 2020 season.