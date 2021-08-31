PGA Tour Bans Fans from Taunting Bryson DeChambeau with Brooks Koepka Chants

Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

It's no secret that Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka have feuded over the last few years, but now that feud is being used as trolling fuel by fans.

On Sunday, after DeChambeau missed a putt to end a six-hole playoff and give Patrick Cantlay the win at the BMW Championship, a spectator mocked him, yelling "Great job, Brooksie!"

"You know what? Get the f--k out!" a fuming DeChambeau replied, per Kevin Van Valkenburg of ESPN.

In the wake of the incident, the PGA Tour has made mocking DeChambeau by calling him "Brooksie" a bannable offense:

The actual feud between DeChambeau and Koepka has appeared to cool. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker even said he spoke to the pair about putting any disputes aside for the good of the United States team.

"They assured me that the team and the country and everything else that goes into this is their [top priority]," he told John Hawkins of SI.com. "They said it's not going to be an issue, and I believe them. I trust them. As far as I'm concerned, it's been put to bed."

"We haven't heard Brooks say anything about Bryson lately," he added. "This Ryder Cup means a lot to these guys. Neither one wants to be the root of a problem. They both understand."

Despite the two seemingly being willing to put any differences aside, however, neither can do much about how fans treat their rival. As Van Valkenburg noted, he heard the "Brooksie" chat directed at DeChambeau "dozens of times while walking with him and [Patrick] Cantlay during the six-hole playoff."

So that, ostensibly, is where the PGA Tour is stepping in. A bit of trash talk on social media between the players is one thing. But once that extends to fans repeatedly harassing DeChambeau during a tournament, well, the PGA Tour has decided that crosses the line.