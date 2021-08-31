Report: Cowboys Will Do 'Due Diligence' on Cam Newton After Release from Patriots

AP Photo/Noah K. Murray

After the New England Patriots reportedly released him Tuesday, Cam Newton could be an option for the Dallas Cowboys.

Jim McBride of the Boston Globe first reported that Newton was being released.

Per NFL reporter Josina Anderson, the Cowboys "will do their due diligence in reviewing" the 2015 NFL MVP's availability.

It's unclear how significant the Cowboys' interest in Newton will be based on Anderson's report. However, they could have an opening in their quarterback room after releasing Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert on Tuesday.

That leaves Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush as the only quarterbacks still remaining on the Cowboys roster.

Prescott didn't play in the preseason as he continued to recover from the ankle injury he suffered last season and a lingering shoulder issue that developed early in training camp.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported last week that Prescott may not be "fully back" for the entire 2021 season because of those injury issues.

Rush is in his second stint with the Cowboys. He originally spent three years with the organization from 2017-19 after signing with them as an undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan.

After starting last season on the New York Giants practice squad, Rush was released in September and returned to Dallas. He has appeared in five NFL games over the past four seasons.

Newton is coming off a solid preseason performance for the Patriots. The former NFL MVP went 14-of-21 for 162 yards with one touchdown and one interception in three games.