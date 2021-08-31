Report: Ex-Graduate Assistant Zeb Noland to Start at QB for South Carolina in Week 1

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

South Carolina has reportedly settled on a starting quarterback ahead of Saturday's season opener.

Per ESPN's Chris Low, former graduate assistant Zeb Noland will be under center for the Gamecocks against Eastern Illinois.

South Carolina will mark Noland's third different college team since 2017. He began his collegiate career at Iowa State, appearing in nine games over two seasons with the Cyclones.

Noland announced in December 2018 that he was transferring to FCS powerhouse North Dakota State. The Georgia native wound up serving as the No. 2 quarterback for the Bison during the 2019 season, behind current San Francisco 49ers rookie Trey Lance.

After North Dakota State's 2020 season was delayed to this spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Noland won the starting job. The 6'2", 232-pound former 3-star recruit threw for 721 yards with five touchdowns and six interceptions in seven appearances.

Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer initially brought Noland on board as a graduate assistant for this season, but a foot injury to Luke Doty opened up an opportunity for him to return to the field.

Noland and redshirt senior Jason Brown had been competing to determine South Carolina's quarterback to start the season.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Gamecocks will host Eastern Illinois at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.