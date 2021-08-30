Warriors Rumors: GSW Signing Avery Bradley to Contract Is 'Very Unlikely'

Alex Menendez/Getty Images

The odds of veteran guard Avery Bradley joining the Golden State Warriors are "very unlikely," according to NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole.

The 30-year-old guard remains unsigned and Golden State seemed like a plausible destination because Poole reported last November he was on the Warriors' radar before signing with the Miami Heat.

Bradley became a free agent after the Houston Rockets declined his team option for the 2021-22 NBA season.

Beyond the rumors linking him with the six-time NBA champions last offseason, the 6'3" combo guard would've fit on the Warriors roster. He's a career 36.3 percent three-point shooter who's averaging 3.1 assists per 100 possessions, according to Basketball Reference.

Golden State could use another experienced playmaker behind Stephen Curry, and it's difficult to project how Klay Thompson's season will unfold after he was out for two years.

But the Warriors have 16 players under contract, with 13 of those deals fully guaranteed. General manager Bob Myers has to be careful with how he utilizes what's left of the franchise's limited roster flexibility.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported Darren Collison will work out for the team some time this week.

Figuring out Bradley's place in the rotation might be tricky, too, since a returning Andre Iguodala is likely to get playing time as a backup 2-guard. Excluding his rookie year, the 30-year-old hasn't averaged fewer than 21.4 minutes over a full year, and finding that kind of role in Golden State could prove difficult.