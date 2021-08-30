Mercy Miller, Master P's Son, Commits to Houston Basketball

Photo credit: 247Sports

Mercy Miller, son of rapper and producer Master P, announced on Instagram on Monday that he has committed to play basketball at the University of Houston.

Miller is heading into his sophomore season at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis. Though 247Sports doesn't yet have composite rankings for the class of 2024, Miller had already earned scholarship offers from Houston, Minnesota and Hampton.

Master P also discussed the commitment on Instagram:

"My son [Mercy] has already won a High School State Championship as a Freshman. For the future, he's focused on winning a College Championship where all the great legends came from like Elvin Hayes, Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler. And that's why he decided to make an early commitment to the University of Houston."

The 6'4" combo guard took an unofficial visit to Houston last week, according to Brandon Jenkins of 247Sports.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

