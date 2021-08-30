Damian Lillard Trade Rumors: Blazers 'Focused' on Building Around PG Amid 76ers Buzz

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers reportedly don't plan to trade Damian Lillard despite interest from the Philadelphia 76ers, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

"The Trail Blazers have fully focused on continuing to build around Lillard," Charania reported.

The 76ers are reportedly willing to trade Ben Simmons, but they are seeking a star in return who could help them stay in contention. Charania noted Philadelphia has discussed deals with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Toronto Raptors among others, but it has its "eyes set" on Lillard.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.