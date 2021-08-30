Reggie Bush Says He Believes 'Without a Doubt' He Will Get 2005 Heisman Trophy Back

Stephen Chernin/Getty Images

Reggie Bush isn't giving up on his quest to regain his 2005 Heisman Trophy just yet.

Speaking with Steve Serby of the New York Post this week, the former USC standout made clear he's not done attempting to have his college records reinstated and the trophy returned. The NCAA vacated his records in 2010 following an investigation into impermissible benefits he and his family received while he was in college. Bush forfeited the Heisman title shortly thereafter.

"The story continues," Bush said. "It’s not done yet. Stay tuned for much more. Without a doubt [I think I'll get it back]. Without a doubt."

Bush's last attempt to regain the trophy was shot down.

Following the NCAA's implementation of name, image and likeness policies, Bush lobbied both the organization and the Heisman Trust to reinstate his epic 2005 season and Heisman title. The trust said it could not do so because the NCAA still considers his season vacated.

Per the trust:

"The Heisman Trophy ballot used by voters has a rule governing eligibility for the award, which was in effect in 2005, which states:

"'In order that there will be no misunderstanding regarding the eligibility of a candidate, the recipient of the award must be a bona fide student of an accredited college or university including the United States Academies. The recipient must be in compliance with the bylaws defining an NCAA student athlete.'

"Bush's 2005 season records remain vacated by the NCAA and, as a result, under the rule set forth by the Heisman Trust and stated on the Heisman Ballot, he is not eligible to be awarded the 2005 Heisman Memorial Trophy. Should the NCAA reinstate Bush's 2005 status, the Heisman Trust looks forward to welcoming him back to the Heisman family."

Bush rushed for 1,740 yards on 200 carries with 16 touchdowns. He added another 478 receiving yards on 37 catches with two more touchdowns and returned a punt for a touchdown over the course of his 2005 season. He needed just 13 games to do so.

Regardless, he ended up relinquishing the trophy after he earned 748 first-place votes—a complete runaway victory over quarterbacks Vince Young, Matt Leinart and Brady Quinn.

As the NIL era of college athletics continues to see top-tier athletes bring in hundreds of thousands of dollars at a time, Bush's case for reinstatement only grows stronger.

Perhaps that's why he's convinced he'll get his trophy back at some point. Either way, more than a decade after he gave up the award, he's not done fighting on.