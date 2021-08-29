Alabama LB Quandarrius Robinson Arrested on DUI Charge After Car Crash

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Alabama linebacker Quandarrius Robinson was arrested and charged with DUI after his involvement in a three-car crash near campus, according to Michael Casagrande of AL.com.

Police said two of the cars were heavily damaged, but there were no injuries.

Robinson spent Sunday morning in the Tuscaloosa County Jail with a $1,000 bond.

According to Charlie Potter of 247Sports, the crash took place at 11:18 p.m. local time on Saturday night.

Robinson is heading into his second year with the program after not appearing in any games during the 2020 season.

The Birmingham, Alabama, native was a highly touted prospect in the 2020 class, considered a 4-star recruit and the No. 65 overall player in the country by 247Sports composite rankings. He was rated the second-best in-state player behind fellow linebacker and current teammate Demouy Kennedy.

Alabama is looking to defend its national championship in 2021 after going 13-0 with a title in 2020.