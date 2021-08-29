Deshaun Watson Rumors: No Trade Imminent; QB Won't Waive No-Trade Clause for Eagles

AP Photo/Justin Rex_file

A trade is not imminent for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson per a report from Aaron Wilson of SportsTalk 790 AM, who noted that the Miami Dolphins are the "primary suitor" for the signal-caller.

"The Texans haven't agreed to trade Watson to the Miami Dolphins, the primary suitor for the former Clemson star, and no deal is regarded as imminent despite a lot of conversations and speculation surrounding the three-time Pro Bowl selection, according to multiple league sources not authorized to speak publicly."

Earlier Saturday, Charles Robinson of Yahoo! Sports reported that numerous teams were considering dealing for Watson, who has also previously requested a trade.

He noted that the Dolphins were the frontrunners in discussions but that any deal would come with the caveat that Watson could be subject to criminal prosecution and/or NFL punishment amid sexual misconduct and assault allegations.

Wilson added that Watson is willing to waive his no-trade clause for the Dolphins and Carolina Panthers, but that he would not do so for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Twenty-two women have filed civil lawsuits against Watson accusing him of sexual assault or sexual misconduct during massage sessions, per Aaron Reiss of The Athletic.

Ten women had filed criminal complaints as of July 26, per Watson's attorney Rusty Hardin (h/t John Barr of ESPN.com).

The FBI and NFL are both conducting their own investigations, per ESPN's Sarah Barshop.

Watson, a four-year NFL veteran, has played for the Houston Texans since they traded up to select him 12th overall out of Clemson in the 2017 draft.