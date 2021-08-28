Giants' Ryan Anderson Suspended 6 Games for PED Policy Violation

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New York Giants outside linebacker Ryan Anderson was suspended for the first six games of the 2021 season for a violation of the NFL's performance enhancing substance policy.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news Saturday.

Anderson signed with the Giants in March after spending the first four years of his NFL career with the NFC East rival Washington Football Team.

The 27-year-old University of Alabama product was selected in the second round of the 2017 draft. He recorded 86 total tackles, six sacks and five forced fumbles across 52 games in a mostly depth role with Washington.

He landed on the non-football injury list at the start of training camp in July because of a back injury. He was briefly waived by the G-Men in what was described as a procedural move related to his contract before re-signing and being activated on Aug. 10.

Anderson has been competing for a reserve spot with New York. He tallied three tackles and a half-sack in last week's 17-13 preseason loss to the Cleveland Browns.

The Alabama native will remain eligible for Sunday's preseason finale against the New England Patriots before his suspension takes effect for the start of the regular season.

Anderson can be added to the active roster at the conclusion of Week 6 in October.

If he remains with New York, his first game of the 2021 season will come Oct. 24 against the Carolina Panthers.

If he's released by the Giants as part of final roster cuts, he can sign with another team at any time but still won't be eligible to play until Week 7.