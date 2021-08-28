Jake Paul, Tyron Woodley Make Weight Ahead of Sunday's Fight

Jason Miller/Getty Images

YouTube star Jake Paul and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley both made weight ahead of Sunday's boxing match at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

ESPN's Marc Raimondi reported Saturday that Paul came in right at the catchweight limit of 190 pounds, while Woodley was a touch lighter at 189.5 pounds.

Paul, a Cleveland native fighting in his hometown for the first time, has steadily increased his level of competition as he attempts to push his pro boxing record to 4-0. He's previously scored knockout victories over fellow YouTuber Ali "AnEsonGib" Al-Fakhri, former NBA player Nate Robinson and former MMA fighter Ben Askren.

The social media influencer told Emmanuel Morgan of the New York Times he wants to change the sport at its core.

"This is a new time, a new era, a new chapter in boxing," Paul said. "There's a new way to go about things. There's new kids on the block."

He holds height (6'1" to 5'9") and reach (76" to 74") advantages over Woodley, but his experience still pales in comparison to the 39-year-old Missouri native, whose professional MMA career dates back to 2009.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Woodley owned an impressive 19-3-1 record after his win over Darren Till in September 2018 to defend the welterweight title. He then lost four straight fights, including a March defeat to Vicente Luque, before his UFC contract came to an end.

The two-time NCAA All-American wrestler told Jenna Lemoncelli of the New York Post he's excited about the next chapter of his career, with the long-term goal of winning a boxing championship. The journey starts with making a statement against Paul.

"I'm going to go out there and whoop [Jake's] ass, and prepare myself to take bigger and better fights," Woodley said.

Sunday's card starts at 8 p.m. ET on Showtime pay-per-view.