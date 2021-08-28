Report: Saints Evacuate to Dallas to Practice at Cowboys' Stadium amid Hurricane Ida

AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman

The New Orleans Saints will head to Dallas on Saturday in advance of Hurricane Ida, which is expected to make landfall as a Category 4 hurricane on the Louisiana coast Sunday afternoon.

Per Katherine Terrell of The Athletic, the Saints will practice at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the home of the Dallas Cowboys. The plan is for the team to stay in town through Wednesday.

New Orleans originally had scheduled workouts for Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of next week, per Amie Just and Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com.

The Saints also were scheduled to host the Arizona Cardinals at New Orleans' Caesars Superdome on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET. The game was moved to noon Saturday before being canceled entirely at Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards' request, per a team statement.

As Just and Duncan noted, the Saints have evacuated the area in advance of hurricanes before.

"Hurricane Katrina forced the Saints to relocate their home base to San Antonio for the entire 2005 season. In 2004, the Saints practiced for three days during the preseason in San Antonio to get out of Hurricane Ivan's way. They migrated to Indianapolis for a few days in 2008 ahead of Hurricane Gustav, and then they followed suit a few years later in 2012 to Cincinnati because of Hurricane Isaac."

A Category 4 hurricane means sustained winds of 130-156 mph. Per Just and Duncan, all Louisiana coastal parishes are under a hurricane warning, and that also includes Orleans Parish, home of the Caesars Superdome. The same goes for Jefferson Parish, where the team's training facility is located.