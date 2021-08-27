Ex-NFL DB Adam 'Pacman' Jones Says He'll Beat Bobby Laing and Be 'RNR' Boxing Champ

Joe Amon/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Former NFL cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones said he's ready to steal the spotlight at Barstool Sports' Rough N' Rowdy 15 amateur boxing card in West Virginia on Friday night.

Jones told TMZ Sports he expects to take down undisputed RNR champion Bobby Laing.

"With my hand raised as the new motherf--king RNR champ," Jones told TMZ when asked about how he expects the night to end. "Bobby Laing, your goddamn winning is over with. The honeymoon has officially ended today. I'm ready to f--king go. Let's go."

The 37-year-old Atlanta native, who could have a little extra support Friday as played college football at West Virginia, told TMZ he's been training as a fighter on-and-off for about 10 years and amplified his efforts in recent months.

Laing, who owns a 5-0 amateur boxing record, represents a tough first foray into the ring for Jones, though. Laing guaranteed a knockout win on Tuesday (contains profanity):

Jones played for the Tennessee Titans, Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals and Denver Broncos across 12 NFL seasons. He earned a Pro Bowl selection with the Bengals in 2015.

The Rough N' Rowdy 15 card, which features 20 amateur fights, is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Friday night on pay-per-view.