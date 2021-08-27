Cowboys Rumors: Ezekiel Elliott's Contract Restructured to Improve 2021 Cap Space

AP Photo/David Richard

The Dallas Cowboys and running back Ezekiel Elliott reportedly agreed to restructure his six-year, $90 million contract to create $6.9 million in additional cap space for the 2021 NFL season.

ESPN's Field Yates reported Friday the Cowboys converted $8.6 million of Elliott's base salary, which was previously $9.6 million, into a signing bonus as part of the reworked deal.

