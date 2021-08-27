Chris Sale Joins Sandy Koufax as Only MLB Pitchers to Ever Throw 3 Immaculate Innings

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Move over, Sandy Koufax. You have immaculate company.

Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale threw what is known as an immaculate inning in the third frame of Thursday's game against the Minnesota Twins. That occurs when the pitcher tallies three strikeouts on nine pitches in a single inning, and the southpaw did so by striking out Nick Gordon, Andrelton Simmons and Rob Refsnyder.

Sale also joined Koufax as the only pitchers to have such an inning three different times:

