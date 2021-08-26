BMW Championship 2021: Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Sam Burns Share Lead After Round 1

BMW Championship 2021: Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Sam Burns Share Lead After Round 1August 27, 2021
Things are tight at the BMW Championship.
Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Sam Burns sit atop the leaderboard in a three-way tie after each shooting an eight-under 64 on Thursday in Owing Mills, Maryland.
The field is tight behind them, with Sergio Garcia in fourth at seven under and Abraham Ancer and Patrick Cantlay tied in fifth at six under. After that group, 12 players sit just three strokes off the leaders.
Burns and Rahm were the models of consistency on their way to the top of the leaderboard, each finishing with eight birdies and zero bogeys. Rahm averaged a driving distance of 318.7 yards, per PGATour.com, a driving accuracy of 64.2 percent, hit 83.3 percent of greens in regulation and gained 3.3 strokes putting.
Burns posted a 307.3 yards/ 71.4 percent / 88.8 percent / 2.2 strokes gained split in those categories.
PGA TOUR @PGATOUR
Another week, another co-lead for <a href="https://twitter.com/JonRahmpga?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JonRahmPGA</a>. <br><br>Today <a href="https://twitter.com/BMWchamps?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BMWChamps</a> marks his eighth consecutive round in the 60s. <a href="https://t.co/e1oVUWsY1E">pic.twitter.com/e1oVUWsY1E</a>
PGA TOUR @PGATOUR
8 birdies and 0 bogeys thru 16 holes ...<br><br>AND he's getting the bounces.<a href="https://twitter.com/Samburns66?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SamBurns66</a> sits atop the leaderboard <a href="https://twitter.com/BMWchamps?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BMWChamps</a>. <a href="https://t.co/VDosLpWuS9">pic.twitter.com/VDosLpWuS9</a>
McIlroy took a slightly more circuitous route, finishing with a bogey and a fantastic eagle on the 16th. His 92.8 percent driving accuracy and 3.1 strokes gained putting were incredibly impressive.
Shane Bacon @shanebacon
That eagle right there is why we can never fully break up with Rory. It can be frustrating for long stretches (I’ll never forget No. 11 at Torrey) but then he hits 3-woods from 287 to 10-foot and buries it and you’re RIGHT BACK IN. How does he *not* win at Augusta next year?!?
However they got there, the top three played some excellent golf on Thursday.
It shouldn't come as a surprise that Rahm, the top-ranked player in the world and the No. 2 player in the FedEx Cup standings, is yet again in the running. He's also the defending champion at this tournament.
Oh, and he was dropping Ted Lasso references after his opening round:
What can't this guy do?
Garcia, meanwhile, made a late push to enter the top group, posting birdies on Nos. 16 and 17. While he couldn't push his way into the group of leaders, he's in prime position to make a run at the BMW.
Other notable finishers included Phil Mickelson (-4), Bryson DeChambeau (-4), Brooks Koepka (-2) and Jordan Spieth (-1). The course played favorably on Thursday—only seven players finished above par.
The action continues on Friday morning at 9:40 a.m. ET, with the group of Sebastian Munoz, Chris Kirk and Jhonattan Vegas opening play.