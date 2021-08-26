Patrick Reed Released from Hospital, 'Doing Well' in Bilateral Pneumonia Recovery

Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

Patrick Reed is home and recovering after a bout with bilateral pneumonia landed him in the hospital.

“I’m doing well,” Reed told Golfweek's Steve DiMeglio. “I’m at home recovering and looking forward to getting back out there real soon.”

It's still unclear when the golfer will return to competition and he did not provide a timeline. Reed withdrew from both the Wyndham Championship and Northern Trust as he spent time in a Houston hospital.

The 2018 Masters champion is still in contention for the U.S. Ryder Cup team and remains 10th in the points race ahead of the BMW Championship conclusion. While the top-six points leaders are automatically selected for the Ryder Cup, team captain Steve Stricker will have six more picks at his disposal following this weekend's tournament.

That doesn't seem to be weighing on Reed much at all these days. He's focused on getting his strength back.

“It’s great to be back home with the family, kids and Justine,” Reed said. “It makes the recovery process so much better. I’ve been focusing on my health and my family and Justine. You don’t realize how special you have it until something like this happens and I’m so happy just to be back recovering with them. I wish everyone a safe and healthy week and can’t wait to be back at it.”

Reed last competed at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational on August 8, tying for 31st before his illness forced a hiatus. The 31-year-old has played in 22 events this season, winning the Farmers Insurance Open in January as part of six Top 10 finishes and 17 made cuts.

He's 26th in the FedEx Cup standings and will need to remain inside the top 30 to advance to the Tour Championship in Atlanta next week.

Even then, it's unclear if he'll be healthy enough to play.