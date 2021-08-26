Quenton Nelson, Eric Fisher Placed on Colts' COVID-19 List

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts will be without two of their offensive linemen for the immediate future.

According to ESPN's Field Yates, the AFC South team placed offensive guard Quenton Nelson and left tackle Eric Fisher on its COVID-19 list. The move comes one day before Indianapolis finishes its preseason schedule with Friday's game against the Detroit Lions.

The Colts selected Nelson with the No. 6 overall pick of the 2018 NFL draft, and he quickly developed into one of the best offensive linemen in the league.

He was a Pro Bowler and All-Pro selection in each of his first three seasons and is yet to miss a game at this point of his career. Pro Football Focus gave him an impressive overall player grade of 86.2 during the 2020 campaign.

Despite his durability in his first three years, Nelson suffered a foot injury this offseason that required surgery, yet he worked his way back and had returned to the practice field prior to Thursday's news.

As for Fisher, he signed with the Colts this past offseason after the Kansas City Chiefs released him.

He played in Kansas City for eight years and was a two-time Pro Bowler with a Super Bowl ring, but he also missed last season's Super Bowl because of a torn Achilles. That didn't stop Indianapolis from bringing him aboard as additional depth for the offensive front.

The Colts start the regular season Sept. 12 against the Seattle Seahawks.