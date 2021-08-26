Pac-12 Announces It Will Not Pursue Expansion 'At This Time'

David Madison/Getty Images

The Pac-12 will not look to expand beyond its 12 teams in the immediate future.

On Thursday, the conference released a statement saying that it will not add teams:

"Following consultation with our Presidents, Chancellors and Athletic Directors, the Pac-12 Conference has made the decision to not pursue expansion of our membership at this time. This decision was made following extensive internal discussion and analysis, and is based on the current competitive strength and cohesiveness of our 12 universities. It is also grounded in our confidence in our ability as a conference to best support our student-athletes and to grow and thrive both academically and athletically."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.