    Video: Jake Paul, Tyron Woodley’s Teams Scuffle After Woodley’s Mother Insulted

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVAugust 26, 2021

    Jason Miller/Getty Images

    The faceoff between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley got ugly Thursday after a scuffle between people in the fighters' camps (warning: videos contain profanity):

    Here’s the fracas between Team Paul and Team Woodley. This could have gone much worse. Thankfully not but it was pretty damn tense for a minute there <a href="https://t.co/EnKXkI8abg">pic.twitter.com/EnKXkI8abg</a>

    Woodley was as fired up as I’ve ever seen him <a href="https://t.co/BaV573ZFu0">pic.twitter.com/BaV573ZFu0</a>

    ESPN's Marc Raimondi reported Woodley "took issue with a Paul team member talking to his mother." Raimondi also noted that the scuffle was genuine.

    Woodley's mother, Deborah, is known for her positive interactions with opposing fighters and recently even hugged Jake Paul's mom when they met this summer.

    Paul still brought her into the trash talk with a tweet earlier this month:

    Tyron’s mom even fell asleep while he was making music

    Woodley will get his chance for revenge in the ring on Sunday as the former UFC champion tries to hand the YouTube personality his first professional boxing loss.

    Paul is known to get under the skin of fellow fighters, notably taking Floyd Mayweather's hat and starting a scuffle during a press conference in May. 

