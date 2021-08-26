Video: Jake Paul, Tyron Woodley’s Teams Scuffle After Woodley’s Mother Insulted

Jason Miller/Getty Images

The faceoff between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley got ugly Thursday after a scuffle between people in the fighters' camps (warning: videos contain profanity):

ESPN's Marc Raimondi reported Woodley "took issue with a Paul team member talking to his mother." Raimondi also noted that the scuffle was genuine.

Woodley's mother, Deborah, is known for her positive interactions with opposing fighters and recently even hugged Jake Paul's mom when they met this summer.

Paul still brought her into the trash talk with a tweet earlier this month:

Woodley will get his chance for revenge in the ring on Sunday as the former UFC champion tries to hand the YouTube personality his first professional boxing loss.

Paul is known to get under the skin of fellow fighters, notably taking Floyd Mayweather's hat and starting a scuffle during a press conference in May.