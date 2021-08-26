Andrei Svechnikov, Hurricanes Agree to 8-Year Contract Worth $7.75M per Season

Andrei Svechnikov, Hurricanes Agree to 8-Year Contract Worth $7.75M per SeasonAugust 26, 2021
The Carolina Hurricanes have announced a new eight-year deal with Andrei Svechnikov that will pay him an average of $7.75 million per year.
"Andrei is one of the cornerstones of this organization, and we are thrilled to reach a long-term commitment to keep him here," Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell said in a statement. "He is one of the brightest rising stars in our sport and will play a key role in our efforts to bring the Stanley Cup to the Triangle this decade."
The No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NHL draft, Svechnikov made an immediate impact for Carolina and already has 140 points in 205 career games. The 21-year-old finished last season with 15 goals and 27 assists in 55 appearances.
The right wing showed his ability to step up against top competition, totaling a goal and four assists in the second-round playoff loss against the eventual Stanley Cup champions Tampa Bay Lightning.
He played over 30 minutes in a double-overtime loss to the Nashville Predators during the first round.
Svechnikov has proved to be a reliable player who can help at both ends, finishing second on the team with 114 hits last season.
The young Russian was clearly set to become a key part of the franchise going forward, and Carolina responded by keeping him under team control through 2028-29.
The new annual salary will rank Svechnikov seventh among right wings in the NHL, per Spotrac.