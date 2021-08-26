Video: Giannis Makes Appearance at AEW Rampage Taping in Milwaukee

AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo made an appearance at a taping of AEW Rampage on Wednesday.

Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel provided video of Antetokounmpo walking down the ramp to a huge ovation at UWM Panther Arena.

DeAndre G. Hoover provided images as well.

Antetokounmpo appeared with his brother and fellow Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo, and the two viewed the event from ringside seats.

The show is scheduled to air Friday at 10 p.m. ET on TNT.

Antetokounmpo's AEW appearance is just another moment in his eventful and excellent spring and summer.

His girlfriend, Mariah Riddlespringer, announced in May that the couple is expecting their second child.

In July, Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to their first NBA championship since 1971, scoring 50 points in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to cap the series win over the Phoenix Suns. He was named NBA Finals MVP for his efforts.

Antetokounmpo is also now part of the Milwaukee Brewers' ownership group after buying a stake in the team.