Jake Paul: Dana White Feud Ends with Me 'Knocking Him the F--k Out'

Jason Miller/Getty Images

YouTuber Jake Paul said he expected his feud with Dana White would end in a knockout. Namely, the novelty boxer told reporters he expected he would eventually run into the UFC president in a Las Vegas club and knock him out:

Just the casual threat of assault to hype up a fight. Very classy.

Paul further elaborated on the feud while speaking to reporters Wednesday ahead of his fight with Tyron Woodley:

"We go back and forth, at the end of the day. He's always talking about me, I'm always talking about him. He's trying to discredit what I'm doing. You know, one moment he loves Tyron Woodley and he's a five-time UFC champion—and Dana White's saying, 'He's one of the greatest welterweights ever'—and then, boom, 12 months later he sucks. Jake Paul's fighting him, blah blah blah. He's just trying to discredit anything that I do. Which, of course, that's what I would do if I was in his position. He's a smart guy."

Paul faces Woodley on Sunday. Paul is 3-0 in his professional fighting career. Woodley is a former UFC champion who defended his welterweight title four times.

"I'm representing MMA, but I'm representing the OG's, for real," Woodley said on The MMA Hour. "Not the older guys, but the real people that really stand for something. That's really been around the block a couple of time, and they've got the war wounds to prove it. That's what I stand for."

Paul and Woodley are set to meet Sunday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland at 7 p.m. ET.