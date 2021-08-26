Raiders News: Denzel Perryman Acquired in Trade with Panthers for 6th-Round Pick

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers announced they have agreed to send linebacker Denzel Perryman and a 2022 seventh-round draft pick to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round selection.

The deal is pending a physical, per Darin Gantt of panthers.com.

Perryman played for the San Diego and Los Angeles Chargers from 2015-2020 before signing a two-year, $6 million contract with the Panthers during free agency.

Perryman had 48 tackles, a pair of quarterback hits and a sack in 13 games (six starts) for the Chargers in 2020.

As Alaina Getzenberg of the Charlotte Observer wrote, Perryman had suffered a hip flexor as well as a foot injury after a teammate stepped on him during practice.

Both injuries cost Perryman training camp time, per Gantt, who also noted that Jermaine Carter was ahead of him on the depth chart at middle linebacker.

As for the Raiders, they've been in the market for linebacker depth, working out Mark Barron and Patrick Onwuasor this week, per ESPN's Paul Gutierrez.

That's the case because starting linebacker Nicholas Morrow and backup Javin White are out with injuries and could miss regular-season games, per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“Obviously we’re concerned about them being available,” Raiders head coach Jon Gruden told reporters.

Adding Perryman certainly helps the cause as the Raiders look toward their regular-season opener on Sept. 13 against the Baltimore Ravens. The Panthers start their season on Sept. 12 versus the New York Jets.