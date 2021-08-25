Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Dak Prescott Looked 'Really Good' in Return to Team Drills

AP Photo/LM Otero

After he missed nearly a month of team drills because of a shoulder injury, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott impressed in his return Wednesday.

"Dak looks really good, man," running back Ezekiel Elliott said after practice, per Todd Archer of ESPN. "He's throwing the ball with some pop. He looks good, looks like he's progressing."

Prescott has been sidelined since July 28 with a latissimus strain in his right shoulder, which prevented him from appearing in any of the team's first three preseason games. Dallas has one more preseason game Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars before opening the regular season on Sept. 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said last week there was a "good chance" Prescott wouldn't appear in the preseason, while the organization has maintained he would be on track for Week 1.

"If we were lining up against Tampa tonight, he'd be starting and we'd feel great about it," team owner Jerry Jones said of Prescott on Sunday.

Even with the optimism, there's still reason to be concerned considering his limited action during training camp. He's also coming off a season-ending ankle injury that cost him the final 11 games of the 2020 campaign.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Prescott has gone almost 11 months between games, which would create some rust even if he were fully healthy.

Expectations are still high for the 28-year-old after he signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension in the offseason.

The two-time Pro Bowler excelled in his return to the field Wednesday, completing 11 of his 12 pass attempts during 11-on-11 drills, per Archer.