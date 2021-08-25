Video: Drew Brees Surprises Purdue Softball Walk-On Emilee Cox with NIL Deal

AP Foto/Butch Dill

A Purdue softball player received a surprise from legendary quarterback Drew Brees.

The former New Orleans Saints star joined a Zoom call between Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux founder Brandon Landry and Boilermakers walk-on Emilee Cox as part of her reward for being awarded a name, image and likeness deal:

Cox is in her junior year at Purdue. The Indiana native walked on to the Boilermakers softball team during the 2020 season. She made 19 appearances as a freshman, scoring five runs and stealing one base.

Cox's role on the team expanded last season. She started 10 of Purdue's 44 games, recording two hits and a perfect fielding percentage on 28 chances.

Before Brees became one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, he made a name for himself as a three-year starter at Purdue. The 13-time Pro Bowler set 19 school records, including completions (1,026) and passing yards (11,792).

Brees was inducted into Purdue's Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame in 2009.