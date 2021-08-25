X

    Video: Drew Brees Surprises Purdue Softball Walk-On Emilee Cox with NIL Deal

    Adam WellsAugust 25, 2021

    A Purdue softball player received a surprise from legendary quarterback Drew Brees. 

    The former New Orleans Saints star joined a Zoom call between Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux founder Brandon Landry and Boilermakers walk-on Emilee Cox as part of her reward for being awarded a name, image and likeness deal:

    Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux @walk_ons

    Our founder <a href="https://twitter.com/BLWalkOn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BLWalkOn</a> awarded <a href="https://twitter.com/PurdueSports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PurdueSports</a> walk-on softball player <a href="https://twitter.com/emileecox04?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@emileecox04</a> with our Walk-On of the week NIL deal and a special guest made an appearance...<a href="https://twitter.com/drewbrees?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@drewbrees</a> <a href="https://t.co/9XkRP9wFfk">pic.twitter.com/9XkRP9wFfk</a>

    Cox is in her junior year at Purdue. The Indiana native walked on to the Boilermakers softball team during the 2020 season. She made 19 appearances as a freshman, scoring five runs and stealing one base. 

    Cox's role on the team expanded last season. She started 10 of Purdue's 44 games, recording two hits and a perfect fielding percentage on 28 chances. 

    Before Brees became one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, he made a name for himself as a three-year starter at Purdue. The 13-time Pro Bowler set 19 school records, including completions (1,026) and passing yards (11,792). 

    Brees was inducted into Purdue's Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame in 2009. 

