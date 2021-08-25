Little League World Series 2021: Wednesday Scores, Bracket Results and Highlights

AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar

Only six teams remain in the Little League World Series as we come one step closer to naming a champion.

Wednesday's action in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, featured games in the winner's and consolation brackets, putting some teams just a few wins away from the title while eliminating two more from the competition.

Gavin Weir was the biggest star of the day, throwing a no-hitter with 14 strikeouts to lead South Dakota to the tournament's semifinals. J.J. Vogel also excelled on the mound to help Ohio stay alive, while Dylan Regala came through at the plate to keep Texas in the tournament.

Here is a look at the latest from the exciting competition.

Scores/Schedule

West Side LL (Ohio) def. North Manchester-Hooksett LL (New Hampshire), 4-3

Wylie LL (Texas) def. Hastings Baseball LL (Nebraska), 10-0

Sioux Falls LL (South Dakota) def. Torrance LL (California), 1-0

Taylor North LL (Michigan) vs. Honolulu LL (Hawaii), 7:30 p.m. ET

Full bracket available at LittleLeague.org.

Recap

Ohio eliminated New Hampshire despite a late-flurry from North Manchester-Hooksett Little League.

J.J. Vogel did his part on the mound for Ohio's West Side Little League, helping his team to a 2-0 lead going into the sixth:

After Ohio tacked on two more runs at the top half of the sixth, New Hampshire finally got a hit in the bottom of the frame, and Calen Lucier pulled his team within one with a three-run home run. However, the home team simply ran out of outs, as it couldn't get the tying run across.

Ohio must now get another win to reach the Tom Seaver bracket final.

The second game of the day wasn't anywhere near as close, as Texas used an eight-run fifth inning to beat Nebraska by the 10-run rule.

Up 2-0 after four, Dylan Regala gave Wylie Little League more separation with a huge three-run home run:

Regala had three hits and five RBI in what became a blowout victory to keep the team's title hopes alive.

Nebraska couldn't do enough offensively in the game, although the defense was still impressive:

It just wasn't enough to avoid a second loss that will knock Nebraska out of the tournament.

South Dakota had better fortune in its game thanks to another incredible pitching performance by Gavin Weir.

The left-hander pitched a no-hitter in six innings, striking out 14 while walking just one in the process.

Sioux Falls Little League only needed one run to win, and they got it in the first inning:

It was more than enough for Weir, who dominated on the mound to get South Dakota into the Tom Seaver final.

Two more teams will be eliminated during Thursday's games, setting up a weekend slate that will eventually crown a champion.