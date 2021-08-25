TMZ: Boxer Jermall Charlo Arrested; Allegedly Stole Money from Waitress amid Dispute

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Boxer Jermall Charlo was arrested after allegedly stealing money from a waitress, according to TMZ Sports.

The alleged incident happened July 16 in San Antonio, Texas. Charlo's identical twin brother, Jermell, fought at the AT&T Center in San Antonio the next night.

According to police, Jermall was with a large party in a bar and started a confrontation after his credit card was declined three times. He allegedly stole two bill presenters from the waitress—one with his own ID and another with "cash payment made by another customer."

The waitress also said the boxer's group ran into her on the way out, leading to a minor leg injury.

Charlo, 32-0, is the WBC world middleweight champion. The 31-year-old is considered the No. 1 middleweight in the world, according to ESPN.