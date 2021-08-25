Drew McIntyre Talks CM Punk to AEW; Latest WWE Rumors on Edge to Raw, WALTER to NXT

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

McIntyre Supports CM Punk Joining AEW

CM Punk signing with All Elite Wrestling has taken the wrestling world by storm, and even one of WWE's top stars sees the value in the move.

In an interview with Pro Wrestling Bits (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Sai Mohan), Drew McIntyre was asked about Punk's arrival after more than seven years out of the professional wrestling business.

McIntyre said:

"If anything, it's good for wrestling. That's what I'm all about. I was outside the company between 2014 to 2017, working in the independents and with Impact, and just trying to make wrestling a healthier, better place, and it's healthy right now.

"It's an incredible place. Obviously, WWE is still at the top and leading the charge, and anything that can make it better, I'm all about. So, yeah, it makes a positive difference. It gets a thumbs up from me."

Punk made his AEW debut last Friday on Rampage in front of his hometown crowd in Chicago. His arrival wasn't officially announced ahead of time, but the assumption that he would be there led to fans packing the United Center.

His first in-ring appearance since January 2014 also helped Rampage score a solid rating, as over 1.1 million people watched despite the 10 p.m. ET timeslot.

Punk took in the adulation from the fans, cut a heartfelt promo and set the stage for his first match in seven years by challenging Darby Allin to a meeting at All Out in Chicago on Sept. 5.

Although WWE remains atop the pro wrestling world in terms of size, scope, profit and any number of other metrics, there is undoubtedly a buzz surrounding AEW thanks largely to Punk's arrival.

Even if it doesn't lead to AEW overtaking WWE as the No. 1 wrestling promotion anytime soon or ever, Punk helps further establish AEW as an alternative for fans who want to watch multiple different forms of pro wrestling.

As McIntyre alluded to, he helped put Impact Wrestling and some other promotions on the map following his WWE release before returning and becoming a multi-time WWE champion.

The wrestling business as a whole is better when multiple companies are succeeding, and that is currently the case.

Edge Possibly Moving to Raw

Some hints on WWE's website may be pointing toward Edge moving from SmackDown to Raw in the near future.

According to Mohan, some sections of WWE Shop list Edge as a Raw Superstar rather than SmackDown despite Edge having been on SmackDown since winning the Royal Rumble earlier this year.

Edge was primarily on Raw before that when he feuded with Randy Orton in 2020, so it is unclear if the listing is old or a foreshadowing of things to come for The Rated-R Superstar.

At SummerSlam last week, Edge defeated Seth Rollins in a grudge match by making him tap out. It seems unlikely that their program is done yet, especially with Extreme Rules on the horizon.

One logical booking direction could be to have Rollins beat Edge and cause a storyline injury, which would allow the veteran to take some time off and resurface on Raw in the future.

There has been some speculation regarding a WWE draft or roster shake-up occurring in the fall, although WWE has yet to make any official announcement.

If that does turn out to be the case, moving Edge to Raw as part of the draft is a possibility, especially since the red brand is in desperate need of some star power and fresh talent.

There aren't many strong challengers for WWE champion Bobby Lashley right now, but Edge could be a big-time threat and quality choice to take the title off The All Mighty.

Edge has not won a title since returning to WWE last year after a nine-year retirement, but it is likely a matter of when rather than if he wins a championship.

WWE Reportedly Wants WALTER in NXT Regularly

On the heels of WALTER dropping the NXT United Kingdom Championship to Ilja Dragunov at NXT TakeOver 36 on Sunday, WWE is reportedly hoping for WALTER to take on a bigger role.

According to PWInsider (h/t Mohan), there was "a lot of talk" within WWE after TakeOver that WALTER is needed on NXT rather than NXT UK.

WALTER has made many appearances on NXT in recent years, but they have been fleeting, as he has primarily been tied to the NXT UK brand.

Now that WALTER's nearly 900-day NXT UK title reign is over, however, there seemingly isn't much left for him to do in NXT UK.

Meanwhile, he could be a top heel on NXT and potentially a candidate to win the NXT Championship off new titleholder Samoa Joe.

The main issue with that is WALTER is a European-based Austrian who hasn't shown a desire to relocate to the United States.

In May, WALTER appeared on WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marco Rovere) and said he was "never too keen" about leaving Europe for the United States.

WALTER added that one reason for that is he never viewed WWE as a realistic goal. Now that WALTER is in WWE, however, perhaps there is a chance he will change his mind.

At TakeOver 36, WALTER and Dragunov battled in one of the best matches in pro wrestling this year, and they both seemingly helped their stock in the process.

If it is at all possible to get WALTER on NXT programming regularly, it would be a massive coup for the brand and a great way to showcase one of the top performers in the company on a more consistent basis.

