NFL Agent on Raiders' Jon Gruden: 'My Experience Is He’s Not Honest with Players'

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is heading into the fourth season of a 10-year, $100 million contract, and the team's lack of success (19-29 with no playoff appearances) is generating some negative reviews from the NFL agents.

"I didn't like this signing even before he coached a game [with the Raiders]. He should have stayed on Monday Night Football," one agent told Ben Standig of The Athletic for an article published Wednesday. "My experience is he's not honest with players. He tells them what they want to hear, and that gets him in trouble."

Another added: "It's a disaster. The game has passed [Gruden] by considerably in terms of ingenuity, and him having full control is problematic."

