NFL Agent Rips Cowboys' Jerry Jones: 'He's a Narcissist ... He Plays GM Like a Fan'

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

A survey of NFL agents about Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who also serves as the team's general manager, generated a wide range of feedback.

"Jerry needs to get his ass out of the way. He's a narcissist," one agent told Ben Standig of The Athletic for an article released Wednesday. "He's also a great businessman. Stay in your lane. He plays GM like a fan."

Others had a more positive outlook on the 78-year-old Los Angeles native.

"Jerry is a very, very interesting person," another agent told Standig. "Respect the way he treats people. He puts winning and players first, do what it takes to win. Believes you win with players, so he takes care of them. That they haven't won a Super Bowl lately, oh well, lots of teams haven't. I have great respect for them."

