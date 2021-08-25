Becky Lynch Announced for WWE Super SmackDown After Return at SummerSlam

WWE.com

Becky Lynch will be appearing live in New York City's Madison Square Garden for Super SmackDown on Friday, Sept. 10.

MSG announced Lynch's future appearance Tuesday:

Lynch made her long-awaited return to the ring Saturday at SummerSlam when she stepped in for Sasha Banks and defeated Bianca Belair for the WWE SmackDown's women's belt.

The Man stepped away from WWE in May 2020 after announcing her pregnancy. Lynch and Seth Rollins welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Roux, in November.

Now Lynch is back with a vengeance, and she's already a champion after just one appearance. A feud between her and Belair seems inevitable after SummerSlam, and the new rivalry could be featured when Lynch takes over the Big Apple.