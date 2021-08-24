Eagles' Jalen Reagor on Jalen Hurts: 'He's Going to Shock a Lot of People'

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor is confident in Jalen Hurts as the second-year quarterback approaches his first full season as the starter.

Reagor told reporters Tuesday that Hurts is "going to shock a lot of people."

Fans didn't get to see much of the 2020 second-round pick as a rookie, and he delivered a bit of a mixed bag when he got on the field. In 15 appearances—which included four starts—he threw for 1,061 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions while completing 52 percent of his passes. He also ran for 354 yards and three scores.

With Carson Wentz gone, the stage is set for Hurts to show whether he can be the Eagles' long-term option under center.

The Eagles have been linked with Houston Texans star Deshaun Watson throughout the offseason. However, they might wait to see what happens with the 22 civil lawsuits filed against Watson due to allegations of sexual misconduct and assault.

Philadelphia's reported interest in the three-time Pro Bowler didn't seem like a strong vote of confidence in Hurts.

Perhaps Reagor's assertion will prove prescient.