Kylian Mbappe Transfer Rumors: Real Madrid Places $188M Bid for PSG Star

LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images

One of the biggest football stars in the world could be on the move this summer.

La Liga giant Real Madrid has entered a $188 million bid for Paris Saint-Germain star forward Kylian Mbappe, per Fabrizio Romano of the Guardian.

According to Mario Cortegana of Goal.com, Mbappe "has turned down no fewer than six contract renewal offers from PSG and ... agreeing personal terms with Madrid will not be a problem."

Per multiple reports, PSG has rejected Real Madrid's initial offer:

The Parisian giants find themselves in a conundrum. On the one hand, they have aspirations of winning the Champions League for the first time in their history, and a front three of Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar make them the favorites. No other team in the world can match that level of attacking quality.

Losing Mbappe and his 35 goals between Ligue 1 and UCL play last season would be devastating.

On the other hand, if Mbappe refuses to sign a new contract, he could sign with Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer when his pact expires, meaning PSG would lose out on a massive sum of money. He grew up a huge fan of Real Madrid and Cristiano Ronaldo, making it easier to believe he'll spurn a contract extension from PSG to force his way onto Los Blancos.

And there's the question of whether Mbappe wants to play with a living legend like Messi or prefers to be the main man for a club. Messi, even at 34, casts the longest of shadows.

Real Madrid clearly has eyes for Mbappe. As ESPN's Alex Kirkland noted, "Real Madrid haven't paid a transfer fee to add to their first-team squad since the summer of 2019."

The reason? At least in part, Real Madrid has been "saving up" for Mbappe, "president Florentino Perez's first-choice, dream signing."

Real Madrid has the money, it has been rumored that Mbappe wants to play for the club, and PSG risks losing him without getting a penny in return next summer. All the pieces are in place for a blockbuster transfer.

It comes down to PSG. Will it negotiate with Real Madrid and attempt to drive up the price as high as possible before selling? Or will it go for European glory this season, try to re-sign Mbappe during the season and risk losing him for nothing?

The footballing world eagerly awaits those answers.